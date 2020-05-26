$5M in grants to help Alabamians access high-speed internet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than $5 million in grants are being awarded to help increase the number of Alabamians who have access to high-speed internet services.
Gov. Kay Ivey said several counties in our area, including Montgomery, Butler, Marengo, and Tallapoosa will receive some of the money.
In Montgomery County, about $340,000 will help provide broadband availability to 150 households along Hobbie Road in the LeGrand community.
In Butler County, about $48,000 will help provide service availability to 40 households, a business and a community anchor along Ebenezer Road.
In Tallapoosa County, about $19,000 will help provide broadband access to 61 households and three businesses south of Camp Hill.
Marengo County will get nearly $1.5 million to help provide service access to parts of Sweet Water and Myrtlewood including nearly 1,500 households, 75 businesses and 10 anchor services including a school, four fire departments and a medical clinic.
The grants were awarded through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund are are being administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.