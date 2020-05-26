Multiple residents, employee test positive for COVID-19 at Troy facility

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy Health & Rehabilitation Center says multiple residents and an employee have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from the facility, a patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. All of the other residents in that unit were then tested, and six were confirmed to also have the respiratory virus.
The facility says the residents who tested positive are in isolation and receiving appropriate medical care. They will remain in isolation until all of the residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
All Residents are checked multiple times each day for symptoms.
Each resident, their families, and staff members were notified by the Pike County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The employee who tested positive, who has been away from the facility since May 17, is receiving medical care.
Along with isolating the positive residents, the staff assigned to the unit will remain solely on that unit for their entire shift. The facility says this shift change will take place until the residents are negative for COVID-19. Employees are also being given temperature checks before starting their shift.
In April, the facility reported its first positive case of COVID-19 in a resident.
