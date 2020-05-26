UPDATE: Memorial Day shooting suspect turns himself in to Opelika police

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder suspect in a deadly shooting on Memorial Day in Opelika has turned himself in.
Officers found the vehicle a mile away from the scene and transported Oliver to East Alabama Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
An investigation led police to naming 42-year-old Sherman Levar Smith a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest.
Smith turned himself in to police shortly after the warrant was issued. He has been arrested and is being booked into the Lee County Jail.
