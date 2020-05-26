UPDATE: Memorial Day shooting suspect turns himself in to Opelika police

UPDATE: Memorial Day shooting suspect turns himself in to Opelika police
Sherman Smith, wanted for murder (Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Alex Jones | May 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 3:51 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder suspect in a deadly shooting on Memorial Day in Opelika has turned himself in.

While officers were responding to the 1100 block of Covenant Dr., they informed the victim, later identified as 33-year-old Kevin Oliver, was taken away from the scene in a vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle a mile away from the scene and transported Oliver to East Alabama Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

An investigation led police to naming 42-year-old Sherman Levar Smith a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Smith turned himself in to police shortly after the warrant was issued. He has been arrested and is being booked into the Lee County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.