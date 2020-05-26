Rain, storms likely throughout Tuesday with chance for heavy rainfall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The forecast for your Tuesday is a bit different than the pattern we’ve been in of late. That is, rain and some thunderstorms are not just possible, but they are expected and likely.
As of early Tuesday morning there are already scattered showers moving across the state. Everyone will see at least some rain in all likelihood, with the potential for some thunderstorms and heavy rainfall throughout the day.
As a result of the heightened rain and storms chances, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s for most locations. It will still be humid, and the winds will be quite breezy at times.
In other words...it’s not the best of days to be outside. What it will be is a fantastic day to spend inside watching movies and relaxing! The rain showers will continue into tonight, but thunderstorm chances decrease after 8 p.m.
Today looks to be the only day where everyone will see rain. The rest of the week features chances for showers and thunderstorms, but there should be some cities and towns that stay dry and dodge the rain.
If we had to pick another day to avoid making those outdoor plans, it would be Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms become likely after 3 p.m. with rain chances running at about 60%.
Beyond that, our shower and storm chances drop off to the “isolated” and “scattered” categories through Saturday.
As the rain chances decrease, the temperatures will increase back into the middle and upper 80s for the remainder of the workweek. Also of notice is the humidity will be going nowhere through at least the beginning of the weekend.
