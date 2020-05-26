Woman charged with attempted murder in 2018 shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is charged with attempted murder in a 2018 shooting.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Saba Coleman, Roquese Norman, 25, is charged in connection with an assault that happened on Jan. 18, 2018. The victim advised she and the suspect were arguing in the 800 block of Westview Drive when the suspect shot her.
Coleman said the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Coleman said Norman was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on Saturday then booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
