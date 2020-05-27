Bullock County Humane Society director catches alleged dog thief red-handed

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The head of the Bullock County Humane Society got an unwanted surprise when she went to check on her dogs and cats Saturday afternoon.
The director came face-to-face with an alleged thief with two shelter dogs - one under his arm, another one on a leash.
Desiray Wilder will never forget it.
“In a moment I went into fight mode and confrontation. We pulled up just past the fence line," said Wilder.
It was a jarring experience once she crest the small incline on the road leading to the shelter Saturday afternoon.
“Oh he knew he was caught. His body composure just sank,” Wilder remembered.
Wilder says she found the suspect stealing two dogs, including the shelter’s beloved “BP.”
“And I seen him with ‘BP’ on a leash and a puppy under his arm,” she said.
Wilder captured the arrest with cell phone photos.
“We were waiting on the police and I realized my daughter was in the truck and this could have been much worse,” said Wilder.
Union Springs Police Chief Danny Jackson says the suspect is refusing to talk.
“We don’t know what his motive is at this time,” said Jackson.
Wilder admitted she would have padlocked the cages before. Now, she will replace the latches with locks.
“Because this is our emergency drop-off kennel," she said.
Wilder says what she found troubling about this alleged crime is the fact that one of the dogs had to have one of his back legs amputated because he was a victim of a hit-and-run recently. Local donors gave around $1,500 for his medical care.
Police say Michael Johnson faces third-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft of property.
“BP” and his friends are safe and back in their cages. A close call for them and for Wilder.
“That’s when my heart beats increased a little," she said.
Court records show Johnson has already posted his bonds totaling around $300.
