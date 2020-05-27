Crash blocks I-65 NB in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters traveling north on Interstate 65 need to be aware of a crash that’s causing traffic delays between Pintlala and Hope Hull.
A single vehicle crash has both northbound lanes closed between mile markers 159 and 160. That’s about 10 miles south of the Montgomery I-65/85 interchange.
Commuters can detour around the wreck by getting onto US Highway 31 at Exit 158, then returning to the interstate at Exit 164. Delays should be expected, however.
No details are immediately available regarding the cause of the crash or any injuries.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.