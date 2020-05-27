Crews search for man swept away by Cahaba River

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crews are taking part in a recovery operation to find a missing man last seen swimming in the Cahaba River.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading the effort to find 23-year-old Steven Nichols, who went swimming with friends around 7:30 Tuesday night close to the mouth of the Alabama River near the Cahaba River Bridge between Selma and Orrville.
According to the sheriff’s office, Nichols swam about 75 yards in strong currents from one side of the river to the other.
Nichols, a laborer on a local farm in Dallas County, attempted to cross back to the other side of the river but went under about 10 feet from the shoreline and hasn’t been seen since.
