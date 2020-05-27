Florida couple arrested in Covington County burglary case

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Florida couple is facing numerous charges in a Covington County burglary investigation.
According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Bruce Carroll, 51, and Stacie Gene Hanagriff, 55, both of North Walton County, Fla., have been charged in the investigation. The charges include burglary third, theft of property fourth degree, theft of property first degree, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges are related to an investigation into a series of burglaries around southeast Covington County, the sheriff’s office said. During the burglaries, the suspects targeted ATVS, golf carts, power tools, and firearms.
Investigators on the case identified Carroll and Hanagriff as suspects. They then learned that the two suspects were going to attempt a break-in at a home near the Kinston Community.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office coordinated an effort to catch the suspects in the act. The sheriff’s office says the investigators concealed themselves on the property and watched the pair remove items from a barn. Before the home was damaged, the suspects and another person were taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office said it expects more arrests to be forthcoming from this investigation.
