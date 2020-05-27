Friends, colleagues remember longtime Montgomery attorney, law enforcement trailblazer

While many commonly knew Conner as an attorney, perhaps fewer realized she was part of the city’s history as one of the first female Montgomery police officers and one of the first women to rise to the ranks of detective and sergeant. During that time females carried the title, “Police Woman,” something her family jokingly says she despised until the end. She used her expertise to help create the city’s rape unit and various divisions still used by MPD today. Conner worked her way through college and graduate school while serving as a full time officer.