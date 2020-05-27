Jackson Hospital requiring everyone to wear a mask when entering facilities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jackson Hospital is implementing universal masking in its facilities.
The hospital’s website says visitors entering a Jackson Hospital & Clinic facility are required to wear a face covering at all times. All patients entering a facility are required to wear a face covering prior to and while receiving care.
The hospital says it currently has 43 positive COVID-19 in-patients and 21 in-patients pending test results. They are being cared for using the CDC recommended isolation protocols. Jackson recommends anyone who has been diagnosed or suspects they may have contracted the virus to self-quarantine until they can be tested or they are symptom-free for a total of seven days.
Jackson Hospital is continuing to restrict visitors at this time.
