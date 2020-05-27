2 Montgomery ABC store employees test positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two ABC stores in Montgomery have been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus.
Alabama ABC Board Member Dean Argo says Store No. 72 in Eastchase and Store No. 1 on Fairview Avenue each had one employee test positive for the coronavirus.
The two stores will be professionally cleaned before reopening Thursday with a completely different staff, Argo says.
The other employees at those stores were told to seek medical attention to get tested. They will be allowed to return to work if they test negative, and asked to quarantine if they test positive, according to Argo.
For now, ABC is redirecting customers to Store No. 175 at Vaughn Road and Eastern Boulevard, and Store No. 25 on Decatur Avenue.
