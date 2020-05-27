Montgomery woman charged after 4-week-old exposed to controlled substance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been charged after a 4-week-old was exposed to a controlled substance.
According to an arrest affidavit, Amy Barkley, 37, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child. The offense is said to have happened between April 1 and April 20, and Barkley is accused of exposing the child to a chemical substance “to include morphine, hydromorphone, and codeine.”
Barkley was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $15,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.