More deaths reported at Greenville nursing home hit by COVID-19

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of deaths at a south Alabama nursing home has nearly doubled from eight to 14 in just over a week’s time.
WSFA 12 News last reported on the COVID-19 outbreak at Crowne Nursing Home in Greenville on May 18 when it was confirmed the Alabama National Guard had conducted a deep sanitization of the facility.
At that time, the nursing home said eight residents who had tested positive for the respiratory illness had died. The number has since increased by six, a rise of 75 percent.
Crowne Health spokesperson Frances Coleman said while the residents who died did test positive, their exact causes of death have not yet been determined.
There are currently 52 people living at the facility, according to Coleman, and 43 of them have tested positive. Another 24 residents remain hospitalized.
Thirty-five of the nursing home’s employees have also tested positive, though none have died.
In total, that brings the number of cases in both residents and employees to 102 for the facility.
