MPS offers online resources for summer learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is offering online resources to help students keep learning throughout the summer.
MPS says the resources will be available through their online learning portals, such as Clever. From there students can access a number of apps to continue learning during the summer.
“I’m encouraging our students to take advantage of these learning resources. Students will be able to access books through MyOn or math lessons through an app called Freckle. These apps are free to our students and it’s our hope our students will utilize these resources during the summer break. I’m also encouraging parents to work with their children as much as they can,” Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said.
Because of the blended learning model put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic, MPS says students should be familiar with online learning.
MPS says access to these resources will help with the summer slide most students experience when learning.
“We’re working to make sure our students are able to access course work to help them as they move up to the next grade level,” Chief Academic Officer Bernard Mitchell said.
For more information about these resources or other learning information, visit this link.
