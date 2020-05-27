34 residents, 2 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Wetumpka nursing home

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two employees and 34 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Wetumpka Health and Rehab.
According to Northport Health Services Management, about a week ago two employees underwent testing for the virus because they were not feeling well, and they received positive diagnoses. They were put on 14-day quarantine and cannot return to work until they pass a double negative COVID-19 test.
NHS Management said family members of all residents were notified, and residents in the wing of the facility where the employees were working were tested for the virus. 34 residents tested positive, but only two were symptomatic. The symptomatic residents are being treated in the facility, and they are all being isolated and monitored.
NHS Management said all employees are being tested Wednesday, and the residents in the other wing of the facility are being monitored. The facility is prepared to have them tested if any begin showing symptoms.
NHS Management said the facility restricted visitation on March 12, with only hospice patients allowed visitors. The facility has 110 residents, and it is licensed for 130.
