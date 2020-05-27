South Ala. man charged with rape, sex abuse

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Troy man has been arrested and charged with a sex crime in south Alabama.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call of sexual assault Monday. Deputies met with the victim at Medical Center Enterprise.
On Tuesday, Jeffrey Marlon Hamm was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sex abuse.
The sheriff’s office says Hamm was released from the Coffee County Jail after posting bonds totaling $75,000.
