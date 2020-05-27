South Ala. man charged with rape, sex abuse

South Ala. man charged with rape, sex abuse
Jeffrey Marlon Hamm is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | May 27, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 3:43 PM

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Troy man has been arrested and charged with a sex crime in south Alabama.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call of sexual assault Monday. Deputies met with the victim at Medical Center Enterprise.

On Tuesday, Jeffrey Marlon Hamm was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sex abuse.

The sheriff’s office says Hamm was released from the Coffee County Jail after posting bonds totaling $75,000.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.