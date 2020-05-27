Thunderstorms likely later today; some could be strong

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been awhile, but the risk for at least a few strong to severe thunderstorms has returned to the forecast for today. The risk isn’t big by any means, but there could be some feisty storms this afternoon and evening.
It won’t be as dreary as what we saw Tuesday, and at least some breaks in the clouds are expected. That will allow for temperatures to warm into the lower 80s, which will support healthy levels of fuel for thunderstorms by the afternoon hours.
The window with the highest risk for thunderstorms -- and a few severe cells -- is roughly 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. from west to east.
The stronger storms could bring gusty to damaging winds, hail and very heavy rain capable of isolated flash flooding.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue into the evening and possibly the overnight hours, but the severe risk will end around sunset or so. Beyond today, the chance for rain and storms drops off to about 30% for both Thursday and Friday.
Should any storms develop on Thursday, though, they would pose a low-end risk of gusty winds and hail once again. Confidence is slightly lower in Thursday’s severe risk, however.
This weekend is continuing to look drier and very warm with partly cloudy skies each day pushing temperatures into the upper 80s for most. Things look relatively quiet into early next week as well with highs staying near 90 degrees.
