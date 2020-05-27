Troy Parks and Recreation Department cancels spring baseball, softball seasons

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy Parks and Recreation announced the youth spring baseball and softball seasons have been canceled. The decision was made unanimously with the coaching staff and TPRD staff to terminate the remaining schedules.
A new season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 1 as long as current restrictions from the Alabama Department of Public Health are lifted.
If players are interested in joining that league, parents are encouraged to contact David Dickey at david.dickey@troyal.gov. There is an option to transfer current fees to the new season, or request a refund.
