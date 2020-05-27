Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Troy Street. When officers and medics arrived at the scene, they met a woman who had been shot and had non-life threatening injuries.
The woman was transported from the scene to a local hospital.
Coleman says no arrests have been made at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.
