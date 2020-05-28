ADOC: 2 inmates, 4 more employees test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says two more inmates and four more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to ADOC, two inmates inside Kilby Correctional Facility have tested positive. Both inmates were being housed inside the prison’s infirmary for unrelated medical conditions. After testing positive, both inmates were transferred and are being treated at local hospitals.
ADOC says 11 inmates have tested positive in the inmate populations. The latest two are the only active cases.
Two employees at Tutwiler Women’s Prison in Elmore County, an employee at Bullock County Correctional and an employee at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed in Hamilton have also tested positive for COVID-19, ADOC says. The employees self-reported their positive tests to ADOC and have self-quarantined.
ADOC says it is working to determine which, if any, inmates or employees may have had direct prolonged exposure to these employees. Those exposed will be notified and employees will be asked to self-quarantine and contact their healthcare provider.
There are 45 active cases among employees, ADOC adds. Ten employees who previously tested positive have been cleared and have returned to work.
ADOC says it has also begun the process of resuming rehabilitation programs within its facilities. All participating staff members and inmates are being required to wear face masks during the program and maintain social distancing guidelines. Classes have been scheduled to allow for reduced capacity, and classroom furniture has been arranged accordingly to accommodate for social distancing. Hand sanitizer is available to all participants during class, and classrooms are sanitized extensively each day.
Volunteer-led rehabilitative programs remain suspended.
