ADOL set up at Acadome to help in filing unemployment forms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The coronavirus continues to impact the lives of Americans across the nation with another 2.1 million having filed for unemployment in the last week, bringing the nation’s total to greater than 40 million filings.
In Alabama, nearly 217,000 Alabamians lost their job from March to April, putting the total unemployment number over 283,000 according to the Alabama Department of Labor.
This week, ADOL staff is assisting people who are trying to file unemployment compensation forms from Alabama State University’s Acadome
ADOL staff has been on hand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day this week and have been able to help around 350 people per day, says Spokesperson Tara Hutchison.
Hutchison advises those looking for assistance to arrive early. She says some people have started lining up as early as 3 a.m. some days.
Hutchison also reminds people to come by themselves, bring all the information they need, practice social distancing and wear a mask.
