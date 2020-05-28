Application window for Montgomery small business relief fund opens Monday

“The largest single employer of employees in the Montgomery area are the many different small businesses that we have.” said Lora McClendon, Chief of Staff for Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. “Everything from our restaurants to our barbers, to our delivery services, it’s everything. Every service that you interact with on an everyday basis. That is the entire structure of who we are, the entire structure of our economy, without our small businesses, not only would we look a lot different as a community from what makes us special, but it would be really hard for the day-to-day activities that we all take for granted to actually happen. Many different family businesses, many different businesses that may be from 10 to 25 employees, that is a huge amount of employers in our area.”