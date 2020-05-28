Area in Crenshaw County blocked overnight for ‘criminal investigation’

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An area in Crenshaw County was blocked off for what officials called a “criminal investigation” Wednesday night.
According to a Facebook post from Crenshaw County EMA Director Elliott H. Jones, residents were asked to avoid the 4000 block of North Glenwood Road, connecting Luverne and Glenwood. The request was being made due to an ongoing criminal investigation.
Jones says the area would be blocked until approximately 2:30 a.m. Details on the investigation have not been released.
We are working to get more information from law enforcement officials and will have the latest on-air and online.
