Barbour Co. man sentenced to five years on federal gun, explosive charges

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Barbour County man will now spend more than the next five years in federal prison for gun and explosive violations.
45-year-old Bobby Williams of Clio, Ala. will serve 63 months in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and in possession of an explosive device. Following his sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release.
Court records show that in 2018, deputies with the Barbour County and Dale County sheriff’s offices were investigating the robbery of a Dale County man.
The investigation led them to Williams’ residence and he attempted to flee, but was immediately apprehended. At the time of his arrest, officers found a handgun in his pocket. A search warrant for his home found seven other firearms in his bedroom. Williams, a convicted felon, is prohibited from owning firearms.
A 2019 homicide investigation involving another suspect led Dale County authorities to finding a modified grenade that was surrounded in metal shrapnel and secured with tape. Williams’ fingerprints were found on the tape used to secure the device.
Williams has been in federal custody since April 2019 after being indicted on eight firearms charges in March 2019. He was charged with possession of an explosive device in October 2019 and pleaded guilty to both crimes in January 2020.
