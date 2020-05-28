Court back in session in some counties, virus overhauls normal operation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In-person court proceedings resumed in the 19th Judicial Circuit covering Elmore, Autauga, and Chilton counties this week. It’s one of the first circuits in our region to welcome the public back into the courtroom since early March.
While it's back to business, it's still far from normal.
“Coming to court isn’t fun to begin with, now it’s going to be even less fun,” said District Attorney Randall Houston.
The wheels of justice are now turning at a snail’s pace. The lack of space for safe social distancing is the key issue.
When Elmore County built the new courthouse, the four courtrooms were designed to be smaller than the one large courtroom at the old courthouse.
“The smaller courtrooms are a disadvantage, because we can can’t put enough people in there,” Houston explained. “Pre-COVID it was not unusual for us to have 150 to 200 people come to court, we called it a ‘cattle call.’ It’s where everybody comes to court and we spend all day going through the motions getting the cases disposed of.”
Those days are gone. The public must have their temperature checked before going through security, the dockets are light, and the limited number of people who can attend are seated at a distance.
“At least one judge is requiring everyone to wear a mask, I think that’s important,” he said. “I don’t subscribe to the conspiracy theory that this is an attempt to take away our rights. I think that if you’re smart you’re going to wear a mask to protect yourself, as well as to protect the rest of us.”
Houston believes this situation is manageable despite the growing case backlog. The circuit is calling back the grand juries that were impaneled before the pandemic to clear out some of the cases before their term expires. They can’t impanel a new grand jury until the fall.
The greatest concern for most circuits is how to safely conduct jury trials. The first trial week for the state is mid-September.
“That’s how we get things done in the court system is having jury trials”, stated Houston. “To have a jury trial, we have to have at least 200 people in the courthouse to pick a venire from. Somehow, we’re going to have to do that differently.”
Some have discussed returning to the old courthouse which is now used for county business and holding trials in the old courtroom which seats around 500 and would allow ample space for the jurors.
“In the old courthouse we had two jury boxes, one on one side of the courtroom and one on the other,” said Houston. “We could put them in there. Again, we don’t have that here.”
While jury summons will go out in late summer, it could still take months to iron out the logistics.
“It’s going to be a different world until we get a vaccine for this virus,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get the business of the people done. It’s just going to be a different version of what we did in past.”
The judicial circuit covering Lee County also resumed limited in-person hearings this week. Montgomery County is holding virtual proceedings until further notice due to a sizable increase in local COVID-19 cases.
