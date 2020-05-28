Dallas County Courthouse partially closed due to COVID-19

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A section of the Dallas County Courthouse is shutdown after a positive case of COVID-19 in an employee there, according to county officials.
A sign outside the building states that, as of Thursday, the tag office, boat registration office, and driver’s license office are closed for 14 days or until further notice.
No other details regarding the positive test were immediately available.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 surveillance map, since the pandemic began, there have been just under 2,000 tests conducted in the county with around 230 confirmed cases and three deaths.
