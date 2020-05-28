Dallas County missing man’s dad speaks out

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The second day in the search for a 23-year-old Dallas County man has turned up no sign of him. Steven Nichols went for a Tuesday night swim with friends in the Cahaba River and never resurfaced.
“Well, it’s frustrating because you can’t find him," said Raymond Abbott, Nichols’ father.
Abbott sat and watched on the banks of the Cahaba River holding on to hope that somehow, someway his son is still alive.
“You never know how many friends and neighbors will do for you when something like this happens,” said Abbott.
Nichols and a few friends went for a swim around 7:30 Tuesday night in the river at Holley Park. The location is very close to the Cahaba River Bridge, some 5 miles west of Selma.
“But he made it to the other side,” said Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum.
The sheriff says Nichols swam across just fine but ran into trouble as he tried to swim back across against some very strong currents.
“As he jumped in the water, or dove in the water - we don’t know he entered the water - his friends saw him go into the water. He made it about 10 yards off the side of the banks and he went under and never resurfaced,” said Granthum.
Nichols is said to be a good swimmer. He works at a local farm in Dallas County.
“I say he’s a good guy,” said Abbott.
Abbott and his wife adopted Steven when he was 10 years old. Steven endured some challenges in life but he recently seemed to turn things around. In fact, there is one story the family will never forget and it happened just two days before the swim.
“Last Sunday he went to church and gave it all to God,” said Abbott.
Day two has come and gone and no sign of Steven Nichols. Still, the Abbotts and Nichols’ friends won’t leave as they continue to watch, wait and hope for a miracle.
“We’ve been praying every day,” said Abbott.
Sheriff Granthum says multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search including ALEA which made its helicopter part of the search.
