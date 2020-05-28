1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Crenshaw County, few details released

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed.
A statement from ALEA says an incident happened at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and involved the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office and Luverne Police Department.
One person died and officers from both agencies suffered minor injuries and were taken to a medical facility for treatment. Medical personnel who responded to the scene also suffered minor injuries.
Officials haven’t released any details about the incident that led to the shooting, where in Crenshaw County it happened or the name of the person who died.
ALEA says the investigation is ongoing, and the findings will be turned over to the 2nd Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
WSFA 12 News has requested more information about the incident and the person who died.
