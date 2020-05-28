Few more showers, storms through Saturday before the pattern changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a rather active Tuesday and Wednesday in terms of rain and storm coverage, today will a bit more on the quiet side overall. There is still certainly a chance of a few isolated showers or storms, but the coverage will be lower -- especially for this afternoon.
A line of heavier rain and storms early this morning (~ 4 a.m.) is located from Brent southward to Thomasville. That activity will push northeastward, impacting areas of Perry, Wilcox, Dallas, Chilton, Autauga, and Coosa counties through the morning if it holds together.
Elsewhere, a few showers or minor thunderstorms can’t totally be ruled out through roughly 1 p.m. or so. Otherwise, expect a very foggy start to your day with visibility values quite low in many spots.
Beyond 1 p.m. there could be a pop-up or two, but it looks mainly dry, muggy and warmer in the upper 80s.
A slightly higher chance of showers and storms returns later in the day Friday associated with a weak frontal boundary. Highs will once again rise into the upper 80s.
A secondary front will push through Saturday morning, putting an end to any isolated shower or storm chance by 12 p.m. or so. These fronts won’t drop our temperatures, but they will lower the humidity a bit and take our “pop-up pattern” with them.
Saturday afternoon through the middle of next week will be mainly -- if not entirely -- dry for most of the region with high pressure in control!
