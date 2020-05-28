Man charged after infant injured in April crash

Man charged after infant injured in April crash
A 20-year-old is facing a felony charge after an April crash in Montgomery. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | May 28, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 10:28 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 20-year-old is facing a felony charge after an April crash in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman says Miguel Ramirez is charged with first-degree assault in relation to a traffic collision from April 3.

Coleman says the crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of West Street and East Fourth Street. As a result of the collision, an infant sustained life-threatening injuries

The infant was transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment. Their current condition is not known.

Coleman says a warrant was issued Friday for Ramirez’ arrest. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.