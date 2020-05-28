Montgomery couple killed in I-65 motorhome crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The names have been released of a Montgomery couple killed in a motorhome crash Wednesday afternoon.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Leland C. Courson, 63, and Stephanie B. Courson, 61, were fatally injured around 1 p.m. along Interstate 65.
Mr. Courson was driving northbound when the couple’s 2017 Tiffin motorhome left the roadway and overturned near mile marker 160. That’s about six miles south of Hope Hull in Montgomery County.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
