Montgomery woman charged with child abuse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a woman in a child abuse case.
Erskina Daniel, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.
According to police, the charges stem from an incident Monday night on West Jefferson Davis Avenue.
Court documents state Daniel bit the victim and also attempted to force the victim to drink bleach.
Daniel is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.