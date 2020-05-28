More ADOC staff members test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More staff members of the Alabama Department of Corrections have tested positive for the coronavirus, ADOC reports.
Two staff members at Bullock County Correctional and one staff member at Kilby Correctional have tested positive for the virus, and are in self-quarantine.
An investigation has been started to determine if any other ADOC employees or inmates may have had direct, prolonged exposure with the infected staff members.
ADOC says this now makes 46 COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff. 12 staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.