Police: Man charged after person intentionally hit by vehicle

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say a man was intentionally hit by a vehicle in Prattville.
According to Prattville police, Joshua Isaac Rashaad Harris is charged with attempted murder for the Thursday morning incident.
Police Chief Mark Thompson says the incident happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 82 and Highway 14. Officers were called to the intersection after it was reported that a person had been hit by a vehicle.
The victim, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery with serious injuries.
Thompson says the suspect, Harris, initially fled the scene but later turned himself into police.
An investigation discovered Harris and the victim knew each other and the incident was possibly the result of an earlier altercation.
Harris was taken to the Autauga County Metro Jail and placed under a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.