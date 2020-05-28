State health officer calls Memorial Day crowd pictures of Ala. beaches ‘terrible’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris provided some democratic leaders with updates on the pandemic Thursday.
Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama, and Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, held separate Facebook live meetings where Harris was present. All three expressed concerns for the number of people on Alabama’s beaches Memorial Day weekend.
“Those pictures on the beach were terrible," Harris said. "We did not like that at all.”
Harris said law enforcement did their best to enforce social distancing to the extent they can.
“Ultimately we need the public to accept this. And to do this, we need the public to buy in and understand,” he said.
Jones said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did a good job slowly reopening the economy and encouraging people to be safe.
“We want to open up. We want to get the economy rolling again, but at the same time we’ve got to do it safely,” Jones said. “And it’s that latter message I’m not sure folks are hearing as much.”
Harris said for the first time Alabama had over 600 cases reported in a single day and it’s not just because of increased testing.
“I think we do continue to have disease transmission at a community level throughout many parts of the state," he said.
Harris says he is concerned for a second wave of the virus as cooler months loom ahead. To prepare, he said they are ramping up testing and contact tracing.
“I think there are a lot of people who have not taken this seriously,” he said.
