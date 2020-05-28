Suspect hits another vehicle during police chase, MPD says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect crashed into a vehicle during a police chase in Montgomery Thursday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
MPD says it started when Montgomery police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a felony theft suspect near Atlanta Highway and Eastern Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.
Police say the suspect fled and officers chased the vehicle to the area of Mt. Meigs Road and South Capital Parkway. That’s where authorities say the suspect hit another vehicle.
Three suspects suffered minor injuries and were taken into custody. Charges are pending.
No one was injured in the second vehicle. and no officers were injured, according to police.
No MPD vehicles were damaged.
