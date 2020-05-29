Alleged Bullock County Human Society dog thief faces new charge

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s been a change in a crimimal charge involving a man who was allegedly caught attempting to steal two dogs from the Bullock County Humane Society.
Michael Johnson was originally charged with criminal trespassing and third-degree property theft. He still faces the trespassing charge but the theft charge has been upgraded to second-degree theft, based on the value of the dogs taken.
Humane Society Director Deisray Wilder was pulling up to the shelter to check on the animals when she allegedly caught Johnson in the act. Johnson allegedly had one dog under his arm and another on the leash before Wilder was able to call the police.
Union Springs police say they are still investigating what Johnson’s motive may have been. Johnson’s family indicated earlier this week Michael Johnson would issue a response through an attorney but we never received that response.
