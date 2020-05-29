2 charged in theft case following chase, crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people taken into custody after a pursuit in Montgomery Thursday are now facing multiple charges.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Michael Russell and Alexis Cross, both 20, are each charged with three counts of theft of property third degree. Russell is also charged with attempting to elude.
Coleman says Russell and Cross were taken into custody following a pursuit and subsequent crash in the area of Mt. Meigs Road and South Capitol Parkway on Thursday.
Officers initially pursued Russell and Cross following a traffic stop of a felony theft suspect vehicle. According to Coleman, the thefts took place during the month of May in the 2500 block of Berry Hill Road.
Russell and Cross were identified as the suspects in the theft case and charged.
