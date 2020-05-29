County Road 12: Elmore County science sensation

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - You can call her a science sensation. Even during this coronavirus pandemic a sophomore at Stanhope Elmore High School is making waves with her science project.
“Here’s my first place trophy from county this year,” said student Shemai’ya Peak. “Here’s my second place county trophy from last year.”
I think it’s safe to say, in the near future Peak, is gonna need a bigger trophy case.
“This is a first for us,” said Stanhope Elmore High School science teacher Jennifer Daniels.“She basically lived in the chemistry lab from October through December as she worked on her project."
I’m not gonna lie, this is next level science, especially for a high school sophomore.
″I demonstrated and experimented with bio-remediation and a green algae known as Chlamydornonas Reinhardtii," said Peak. “My experiment tested the idea of using microalgae to decontaminate contaminated solutions.”
Uh, if you’re like me, can we get the elementary school description?
″She used alagae to clean up polluted water," said Daniels.
Got it. So how good was her project? Peak won first place in her school, first place in the county, first place in regionals, and then she had to do the state competition online because of the coronavirus.
″They selected her project to represent Alabama in the Junior Stockholm Water Project," said Daniels.
Peak is now gearing up to take on some of the top young scientific minds in the country.
So why is she so passionate about this project?
″I asked myself what could I do personally to keep this crisis from worsening our waterways," said Peak. "We only have one planet here. There is no “Planet B”, so we have to take care of the one we have.”
Because of COVID-19 the national competition will be done online and the winner will be announced in mid June. The winner gets a $10,000 scholarship. The winner and two runner ups will then get to compete in the International Junior Stockholm Water Project.
We’ll let you know how she does.
