Funeral plans set for Lee High School senior Jamari ‘Chop’ Smith

“We’ve lost a young man that had so much promise athletically, but even more so just the type of person he was,” said Lee Athletic Director Tyrone Rogers. “He just had a glowing, magnetic type of personality that everybody wants to be around, and that’s what I’m gonna most remember about Jamari, is how much joy he brought to everybody. I can see a lot of kids wanting to be like him, and he was doing it the right way.”