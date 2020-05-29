Funeral plans set for Lee High School senior Jamari ‘Chop’ Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements are now finalized for a Montgomery high school senior who drowned at a state park Wednesday.
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home says services for Jamari K. “Chop” Smith will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be at New Style Cemetery in Wetumpka.
Smith, set to graduate next week from Montgomery’s Lee High School, drowned while visiting Chewacala State Park in Auburn.
A star athlete for the school, he was to receive his state basketball ring later this summer after helping the Generals win their first title in school history. After graduation, he was planning to attend the University of Alabama-Birmingham in the fall to play football.
“We’ve lost a young man that had so much promise athletically, but even more so just the type of person he was,” said Lee Athletic Director Tyrone Rogers. “He just had a glowing, magnetic type of personality that everybody wants to be around, and that’s what I’m gonna most remember about Jamari, is how much joy he brought to everybody. I can see a lot of kids wanting to be like him, and he was doing it the right way.”
