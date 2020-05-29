Historic church’s stained glass windows being removed ahead of demolition

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - First Baptist Church of Wetumpka is moving forward with preparation work to bring down its nearly 170-year-old sanctuary despite a local attorney’s threats of a lawsuit.
First Baptist Church leaders say about half of the stained glass windows have been removed and the rest will likely be taken down within the next week. Pews, doors, and other parts of the building will also be salvaged for future use.
The old sanctuary has become a point of contention among some church members. The majority voted to have the building demolished because they feel repairing it after it was damaged by an early 2019 tornado would be too expensive.
The building’s roof and steeple were torn off by a Jan. 19, 2019 tornado that also destroyed the church’s new student center, as well as the Presbyterian church across the street.
The church installed a temporary roof covering and, outwardly, the building appeared to suffer no other structural damage. But mold, a weakened support structure, and the cost of repairs have since been cited as part of the decision to bring it down.
Some members who don’t want to see the building’s demise are being represented by an attorney, but so far no lawsuit has been filed to stop the demolition.
Church leadership tells WSFA 12 News it anticipates the sanctuary building will come down in about two weeks.
The sanctuary, the oldest structure on the church’s property, was completed in 1852. It sits on both state and national historic registries.
