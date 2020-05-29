Man charged in shooting possibly over narcotics

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama man has been arrested and charged after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Alex City Police Department Detective Jeremy Kolb says police responded to a crash around 3 p.m. on Old Dark Road. Initially, it was thought the crash was between two vehicles, but Kolb says police later learned of a third vehicle that had left the scene.
Nicholas Ontario Heard, 38, of Kellyton was identified as the suspect in the third vehicle as well as the shooter that had left one person at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.
Kolb says the victim shot was taken to Russell Medical Center and later released.
Heard was later arrested and has been charged with first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied building/vehicle.
The detective says it’s possible the shooting was over narcotics, but police aren’t sure at this time. Kolb also said no injuries resulted in the crash.
Heard has been placed in the Tallapoosa County Jail under a $20,000 bond.
