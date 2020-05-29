Man found dead on Lake Martin drowned, autopsy finds

File photo of Lake Martin (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | May 29, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 2:14 PM

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has determined the cause of death for a man whose body was found on Lake Martin.

According to Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, the ADFS determined the victim, 33-year-old Anthony Lee Thornton, died as the result of drowning.

The investigation into Thornton’s death was opened Sunday after police responded to the area of the lake near a home on North Holiday Drive in Dadeville on reports of an unresponsive person in the lake.

