Man found dead on Lake Martin drowned, autopsy finds

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has determined the cause of death for a man whose body was found on Lake Martin.
According to Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, the ADFS determined the victim, 33-year-old Anthony Lee Thornton, died as the result of drowning.
The investigation into Thornton’s death was opened Sunday after police responded to the area of the lake near a home on North Holiday Drive in Dadeville on reports of an unresponsive person in the lake.
