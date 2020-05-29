Montgomery Humane Society looking to adopt out animals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has taken in an influx of animals this week and is looking to adopt some of them out.
Since Tuesday morning, the shelter says it has received 111 homeless animals, and needs help finding some of these animals a home.
Many of them can be viewed at Petfinder.com.
Anyone interested in adopting one of the animals at the humane society can schedule an in-person appointment on the humane society’s website.
