Montgomery mayor to hold briefing on COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has called a 3 p.m. news conference regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
We will carry the news conference live on WSFA.com and our mobile app at that time.
Details on what Reed will say as part of his update on the virus are unclear, but what is certain is that Montgomery continues to see a rise in new cases and area hospitals are being stressed as a result.
“Montgomery is really worrying,” Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson said in an interview Thursday. “There’s not a source you can point to and say, ’80 percent of the cases are caused by this.' It seems to be more community transmission.”
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says while hospitals are stressed, they are still able to handle the situation.
“They have higher numbers of patients that they have from COVID-19, and yet at the same time, they seem to be handling that just fine and feel like that they are at a place where they can handle it for the foreseeable future,” Harris said.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Montgomery County has seen 1,541 confirmed cases and 38 deaths since the pandemic started. There have been approximately 9,000 tests conducted in the county.
