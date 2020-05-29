Montgomery mayor, police chief remark on George Floyd’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed held a press conference Friday to discuss the latest updates in regards to the coronavirus in Montgomery. But before he started, he wanted to hold a moment of silence.
“Given what has taken place nationally that we have a moment of silence for the death of George Floyd - for the killing of George Floyd,” said Reed.
It’s news that has grabbed the attention of the entire nation. Video shows a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, an act that led to the handcuffed man’s death.
Mayor Reed and Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley spoke as the nation showed its outrage.
“It’s important for us to understand the impact that is having beyond just his family, his friends, those who knew [Floyd], but what that action means for this country,” said Reed.
Reed pointed to Montgomery’s own history with racial strife and how it’s now home to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, and about understanding the frustrations of the black community.
“Very disturbing to see that happens, and I think in this profession is that we’ve got to do due caution in everything that we do,” added Chief Finley. “But we have to get out in front of it and really let the community know where we stand when we have injustices like that, and again we’re gonna let the courts make that determination, but when we have a tragic situation like that the police department, myself, do not condone that type of action.”
Chief Finley also posted the following statement on Facebook:
Law enforcement officers across the country have spoken out about Floyd’s death, including the president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police.
Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case. He and three other officers have been fired from the police department over the incident. More charges are possible.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.