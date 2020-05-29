Montgomery mayor, police chief remark on George Floyd’s death

The actions that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody are disconcerting. Neither the Montgomery Police Department nor I as its Chief, condone or pardon these types of actions. As we’ve reviewed events throughout the nation, we are constantly reminding our officers of restraint and tolerance when interacting with the citizens that we serve. Furthermore, we encourage our officers to serve with dignity and respect while acting in accordance to policies that protect constitutional rights. Those policies include our Use of Force Continuum which gives in-depth guidelines on routes officers should take prior to using lethal force. In addition, each sworn officer receives diversity training prior to graduating from the police academy. Lastly, we are relentlessly engaging the community through open dialogue while utilizing the clergy and community leaders to bring calmness during these difficult times.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley on death of George Floyd on Facebook