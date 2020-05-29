6 MPD officers, more jail staff and federal inmates test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirms several police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are additional cases at the municipal jail.
Capt. Saba Coleman confirmed six Montgomery police officers have tested positive.
At the jail, 15 correctional officers, and nine federal detainees have tested positive. The U.S. Marshals Service doesn’t operate its own detention facilities. It partners with state and local governments to house its prisoners.
No city jail inmates have tested positive, according to MPD. Also, no one with the virus has required hospitalization.
