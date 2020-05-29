Prattville’s Ian Jackson commits to Alabama

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville Lion plans to roll with the Tide at the college level.
Rising senior linebacker Ian Jackson committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday.
“The way Alabama made me feel throughout the whole recruiting process, they made me and my family feel like a priority. I think that’s one of the things that stood out. A lot of schools did a good job of recruiting me. I had a lot of schools to choose from, but Alabama was the best fit for me,” said Ian Jackson.
Jackson's top six consisted of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Oregon.
"This is not only the next three to four years of my life, but the next 40 years of my life. We know it is a tough decision to make, but it's a big thing in my life," Jackson stated.
247Sports ranks Jackson as the No. 8 player in the state of Alabama.
"Going in to my senior season, I just want to focus on football. Focus on the team, being a leader and trying to win a championship and do that for the team and the city. It wasn't like a big thing of dealing with recruiting during the season, but it's good to get that off my shoulders a little bit," Jackson said.
What is it like being recruited by Nick Saban?
"I guess you can say he is pretty strict on the field, but once you get him off the field and you talk to him then, he's more of a warming guy. A family guy. He just talks to you like you are his family. That's one big thing that stood out to me when talking to him. He's just a family guy and he's normal like the rest of us," Jackson said.
Jackson says he projects as an inside linebacker at Alabama.
