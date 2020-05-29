Some will see a shower or storm today before the pattern changes to drier and hotter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Stop us if you’ve heard this before: “It’ll be partly to mostly cloudy, warm, muggy, and a few showers and storms will develop.” Yep, that’s what we’ve got once again for today.
Similar to nearly every summer-like day, not everyone will see the rain, but isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
A cold front will push through early Saturday, which could fuel a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm through the morning and early afternoon. This will especially be true south of U.S. 80. We wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans, but just be aware a shower or storm is possible both today and tomorrow.
By Sunday it’s entirely dry as high pressure takes control. That means wall-to-wall sunshine and toasty temperatures in the upper 80s!
It still looks like a mainly quiet week next week, but forecast models have started to suggest at least a 20% chance of a few showers or storms each day. With it being several days out, and with the models not in good agreement, it’s difficult to suggest more than a 20% -- maybe 30% -- chance of a shower or storm.
The bigger story for next week will be the building heat. Forecast models have come into better agreement on high temperatures rising from the upper 80s Monday to the lower and even middle 90s by Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.